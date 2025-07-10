The proposals include parking and provision of open space.

The homes would be built on the site of the former Broomgrove power station in Broomgrove Road.

Regeneration company Sea Space selected Battle-based developer Gemselect Ltd as the preferred buyer for the site in late 2019.

Sea Space said it judged Gemselect Ltd among seven bidders as representing the best balance of value, commercial strengths and community benefits.

This marked the end of the regeneration project in which Sea Space assembled parcels of disused land in Ore Valley for the development of homes.

Gemselect Ltd has now submitted an outline planning application to Hastings Borough Council.

A design and access statement on behalf of the developers said: “The site is allocated within the Local Plan as an area for residential development.

“At present the site is partly cleared following the demolition of the former Broomgrove Power Station in the early 2000s.

“The proposed development is for 78 residential dwellings, a mix of houses and flats in a range of sizes and tenures to meet the requirements of the local housing need.

“The site was formerly Broomgrove coal-fire power station which was constructed from 1964-1966. The station stopped being used in the late 80s and was demolished in 2003.

“The site was granted outline planning permission in March 2008 as part of the larger Ore Valley Millennium Communities site. Hastings Borough Council’s Development Management Plan, adopted in September 2015, allocated the site for residential development with a possible net capacity of 75 dwellings.

“The proposal is to provide a minimum of 25 per cent social housing which is to be interspersed throughout the site ensuring a positive mix of privately owned and social housing.

“The site is well-connected with excellent public transport links and network of public footpaths and cycle routes.

“Despite its former industrial use, the site is surrounded by mature trees and vegetation providing a green oasis in the urban setting of Ore. Further connections to nature are available with access to Speckled Wood, only 20 minutes’ walk from the site.

“The partially retained pond and new play area will provide potential to retain and enhance biodiversity of the site.”

1 . The land where Broomgrove Power Station in Hastings once stood, Firtree Road. The land where Broomgrove Power Station in Hastings once stood, Firtree Road. Photo: staff

