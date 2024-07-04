Plans to build houses in Sussex village pub car park halted - at least for the time being
Pub management company Punch Partnerships is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build two semi-detached houses next to The Owl pub in Dorking Road, Kingsfold.
But local residents have raised concerns that a proposed new entrance/exit road onto the nearby A24 would lead to increased traffic problems and accidents.
Warnham Parish Council has raised strong objections along with 24 local residents who have expressed concerns about the access road.
Council planners have now deferred a decision on the development to enable more road safety assessments to be made.
Punch Partnerships have said that the pub business plans to carry on as normal. They say that, if planning permission is granted, it would mean cutting the number of customer parking spaces at The Owl from 63 to 54 but maintain that number would be adequate.