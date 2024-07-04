Plans to build houses in Sussex village pub car park halted - at least for the time being

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to build houses in the car park of a Sussex village pub have been put on hold following road safety concerns.

Pub management company Punch Partnerships is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build two semi-detached houses next to The Owl pub in Dorking Road, Kingsfold.

But local residents have raised concerns that a proposed new entrance/exit road onto the nearby A24 would lead to increased traffic problems and accidents.

Warnham Parish Council has raised strong objections along with 24 local residents who have expressed concerns about the access road.

The Owl pub at Kingsfold where it is proposed to build two semi-detached houses in the car park

Council planners have now deferred a decision on the development to enable more road safety assessments to be made.