Plans to build houses in Sussex village pub car park halted - at least for the time being

By Sarah Page
Published 4th Jul 2024, 15:51 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 15:51 BST
Plans to build houses in the car park of a Sussex village pub have been put on hold following road safety concerns.

Pub management company Punch Partnerships is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build two semi-detached houses next to The Owl pub in Dorking Road, Kingsfold.

But local residents have raised concerns that a proposed new entrance/exit road onto the nearby A24 would lead to increased traffic problems and accidents.

Warnham Parish Council has raised strong objections along with 24 local residents who have expressed concerns about the access road.

The Owl pub at Kingsfold where it is proposed to build two semi-detached houses in the car parkThe Owl pub at Kingsfold where it is proposed to build two semi-detached houses in the car park
The Owl pub at Kingsfold where it is proposed to build two semi-detached houses in the car park

Council planners have now deferred a decision on the development to enable more road safety assessments to be made.

Punch Partnerships have said that the pub business plans to carry on as normal. They say that, if planning permission is granted, it would mean cutting the number of customer parking spaces at The Owl from 63 to 54 but maintain that number would be adequate.

