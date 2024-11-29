Plans to build housing next to a former Uckfield restaurant are set to go in front of Wealden councillors next week.

On Thursday (December 5), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North is set to consider proposals to build five homes on land currently used as a car park adjacent to the Rajdutt Inn in Eastbourne Road.

The proposals also involve the creation of a new car park to serve the commercial premises.

The scheme is being recommended for approval by council planning officers, who note the site has been included as a potential development site within the district’s draft local plans.

Radjutt Inn Development. Image credit: StudioHekkel

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed development involves the redevelopment of previously developed land to provide five new dwellings, supporting the council’s housing supply and aligning with sustainable development objectives.

“While the site lies outside the defined development boundary, its inclusion in the emerging Draft Local Plan and proximity to Uckfield’s services and transport links weigh in favour of the proposal.

“The design respects the surrounding character, with mitigation measures addressing residential amenity, ecological impacts and highway safety concerns.

“Subject to the recommended conditions, the proposal is considered to comply with the relevant policies and does not present adverse impacts that significantly and demonstrably outweigh its benefits. Approval is therefore recommended.”

This view is disputed by Framfield Parish Council, which says it “strongly objects” to the scheme.

In a statement submitted in response to the application, a parish council spokesman said: “The mass and scale of the development of five residential properties within a very small footprint is unacceptable. This site plot is simply not suitable for multiple dwellings.”

The parish council spokesman added: “This area would be more suited to a couple of modest dwellings. However, the floor plans of the proposed houses highlight that these are very cramped inside, as well as outside. The parish council has concerns about access safety and accessible parking.”

The parish council also raised concerns about drainage, noise and highway safety. These concerns are not shared by council planning officers, who consider the scheme to be acceptable.

The proposed homes would comprise of a terrace of three homes and a pair of semi-detached homes. The dwellings would be two storeys in height and comprise three, three-bedroom units and two, two-bedroom units.

For further information see application reference WD/2023/0671/F on the Wealden District Council planning website.