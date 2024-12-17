Plans to build a bungalow on a small green space in Eastbourne have been refused.

In a planning application submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, developers sought to build a bungalow on a small piece of land adjacent to Claxton Close.

The bungalow would have an additional first floor, but would ‘match the street scene’, according to the plans.

However, more than a hundred residents objected to the application, with many worrying about the impact on wildlife and locals’ mental health.

The piece of land adjacent to Claxton Close. Photo: Google Street View

Sally Hewison of Parker Close said: “I object to this proposal to cash in on a small, beautiful green space originally designated for the use of residents.

"I myself have limited mobility and greatly appreciate the trees and wildlife around the estate, which would be destroyed if this went ahead.”

John Bateman of Pocock's Road added: “The estate was built with green spaces and mature trees to create a pleasant and open environment for residents.

"To build on these spaces would destroy the environment, for nature and residents. This planning application is totally unacceptable and would only benefit the greed of the developer.”

On December 16, EBC recommended to refuse the application.

A spokesperson for the planning committee said: “It is considered that the proposed development would bring limited benefit due to the small number of units provided and that this would be significantly outweighed by the harm caused to the character of the area and amenities of neighbouring residents.”

The council added that the proposed dwelling would ‘harm the prevailing character and setting of the surrounding environment’ and that the proposal ‘fails to provide sufficient information’ about parking and the impact on biodiversity.