Plans to close Eastbourne care centre scrapped following protests from public and MP

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 18:06 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 18:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A campaign fought by Eastbourne’s MP and local residents has seen East Sussex County Council abandon its plans to close day services at Milton Grange in the town.

The day service at Milton Grange provides care for older people with complex mental and physical needs including for Alzheimer's and Dementia each day.

Clients spend their time drawing, dancing, listening to music and playing games. They also take part in community outings, gardening and cooking, according to the facility’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Campaigners objected to plans to close the day service drawn up in 2024 , with hundreds of residents signing a petition to save Milton Grange.

A campaign fought by Eastbourne’s MP Josh Babarinde and local residents has seen East Sussex County Council abandon its plans to close day services at Milton Grange in Eastbourne. Picture: Josh BabarindeA campaign fought by Eastbourne’s MP Josh Babarinde and local residents has seen East Sussex County Council abandon its plans to close day services at Milton Grange in Eastbourne. Picture: Josh Babarinde
A campaign fought by Eastbourne’s MP Josh Babarinde and local residents has seen East Sussex County Council abandon its plans to close day services at Milton Grange in Eastbourne. Picture: Josh Babarinde

This followed similar attempts to close the service in 2018.

East Sussex County Council had previously sought to fill a budget deficit of more than £55 million in 2025, after a report revealed ‘significant savings’ need to be made in the Adult Social Care and Health department – which makes up 48 per cent of the council’s budget.

Sharon Meredith, whose husband, Rick, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in 2022 had previously said that the service was a ‘lifeline’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At a County Council Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, February 25, councillors confirmed they were dropping plans to close the day service altogether, although they would reduce provision to four days a week.

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde said: “After months of our community-wide campaigning, I’m pleased that East Sussex County Council abandoned its short-sighted plans to close Milton Grange day services altogether.

"Well done to local residents and families for taking a stand and showing to the County Council just how important it is that we protect Milton Grange for the future.”

Related topics:East Sussex County CouncilJosh Babarinde

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice