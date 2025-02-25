Plans to close Eastbourne care centre scrapped following protests from public and MP

A campaign fought by Eastbourne’s MP and local residents has seen East Sussex County Council abandon its plans to close day services at Milton Grange in the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day service at Milton Grange provides care for older people with complex mental and physical needs including for Alzheimer's and Dementia each day.

Clients spend their time drawing, dancing, listening to music and playing games. They also take part in community outings, gardening and cooking, according to the facility’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners objected to plans to close the day service drawn up in 2024 , with hundreds of residents signing a petition to save Milton Grange.

A campaign fought by Eastbourne’s MP Josh Babarinde and local residents has seen East Sussex County Council abandon its plans to close day services at Milton Grange in Eastbourne. Picture: Josh Babarinde

East Sussex County Council had previously sought to fill a budget deficit of more than £55 million in 2025, after a report revealed ‘significant savings’ need to be made in the Adult Social Care and Health department – which makes up 48 per cent of the council’s budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a County Council Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, February 25, councillors confirmed they were dropping plans to close the day service altogether, although they would reduce provision to four days a week.

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde said: “After months of our community-wide campaigning, I’m pleased that East Sussex County Council abandoned its short-sighted plans to close Milton Grange day services altogether.

"Well done to local residents and families for taking a stand and showing to the County Council just how important it is that we protect Milton Grange for the future.”