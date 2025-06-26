A developer has submitted revised plans to convert an Eastbourne building into flats.

In an application validated by Eastbourne Borough Council this week, Merlyn Homes Limited is seeking permission to create five apartments by extending and converting 42a Susans Road — a former commercial building which sits behind a terrace of residential properties.

The same applicant had previously submitted proposals to convert the building into six flats, but this earlier scheme was refused by council planners in March due to concerns around its potential impact on neighbouring properties.

In decision notice from the time, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed building due to increased height/scale and reduced separation distance, would have detrimental impacts on the residential amenities of neighbouring occupiers … by reason of dominance/overbearance and loss of sun/daylight.”

42a Susans Road. Image credit: James Pearce Associates/Merlyn Homes Ltd

Within the application, a spokesman for the developer says the revised scheme seeks to overcome the previous reasons for refusal. It still seeks permission to add a third storey to the building, but puts forward a revised design.

The spokesman describes the previous extension as being “far larger” than what is currently being proposed and says the new design would not cause any loss of light or privacy or be overbearing to neighbours.

The spokesman said: “This resubmission addresses the previous narrow reasons for refusal to deliver a scheme that addresses the concerns raised by the LPA [Local Planning Authority] in the previous application.

“The proposal complies with the Local Plan and there are no other material considerations that indicate consent should be withheld.”

They added: “The proposed change of use and extensions to the building will deliver much needed housing on a previously developed site in a highly sustainable location. It will assist greatly in meeting the Government objectives of making best use of previously developed land and significantly boosting housing supply.”

The application also notes how the council has previously approved plans to convert the building into four apartments.

In its current iteration, the proposed development would be made up of two one-bedroom and three two-bedroom flats.

The development does not appear to include any off-street car parking (although it would have cycle parking spaces).

Within the application, a spokesman for the developer argues this would not prove to be a problem, as the residential units would generate less parking demand than the commercial property.

The developer also highlights how parking pressures had not been part of the previous reasons for refusal.

The proposals are currently open for consultation, with the council requiring comments to be submitted by July 17.