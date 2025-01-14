Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wealden councillors are set to consider plans to convert a disused barn near Hadlow Down into a family home.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (January 16), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North is due to consider proposals to convert a disused agricultural building at Passalls Farm in Wilderness Lane into a six-bedroom family home.

The application notes show the new home would be occupied by a family of seven, who already live in smaller accommodation on the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wealden planning officers say the scheme should be turned down for several reasons, including concerns around its design resulting in harm to the High Weald National Landscape (HWNL).

The barn as it currently stands. Pic: contributed

Officers also say the proposals do not qualify as a conversion — a form of development which carries additional rights for the applicant — as the building is not capable of becoming a home without significant modification and rebuilding. Officers say this position is supported by case law, specifically Hibbitt v Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government.

In a report set for consideration by the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “Recent case law is clear that the principles of the Hibbitt judgement must be applied to applications for express planning permission for the conversion of agricultural buildings.

“Hibbitt confirms where the starting point of a building is ‘skeletal’ and ‘minimalist’, the works needed to alter the use to a dwelling should be considered to be of such magnitude that in practical reality what is being undertaken is a rebuild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the judgement puts it, where a conversion is ‘in all practical terms starting afresh with only a modest amount of help from the original building’, the development cannot reasonably be considered a conversion.

The proposed development at Passalls Farm. Image credit: Phi Design And Build

“In this case, the barn would be stripped back so that all that remains is the steel frame, a concrete floor and a low blockwork plinth. To all reasonable assessments, this would be skeletal and minimalist.”

While such applications would normally be decided by officers under delegated powers, the scheme is being brought in front of the committee because of local support for the plans. At time of publication, the scheme has received only five comments from nearby residents, all of which are in support of the scheme going ahead.

The scheme’s supporters argue the new home would not harm the HWNL as it would be well-screened from view and could even result in a benefit by preventing a disused building from becoming dilapidated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters also pointed out how the council had approved a similar scheme in 2023 at Coles Farm — a close neighbour which is also accessed via Wilderness Lane. Officers say this decision should be given limited consideration.

Ward councillor Michael Lunn (Con) has also asked for the scheme to be called in for discussion by the committee.

In a statement included within the officer’s report, Cllr Lunn said: “The proposal would re-use a redundant building and provide an additional dwelling to the housing undersupply.

“The application at Coles Barn which was approved by Wealden District Council in very similar circumstances is also material consideration. These are what is known as material considerations and the weighing of the drawbacks and benefits needs to be discussed at committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If members are minded to give approval – subject to all the necessary conditions being added – the application should be deferred to agree a section 106 agreement to secure mitigation under the Habitats Regulations.”

For further information see application reference WD/2024/2422/F on the Wealden District Council website.