Plans to convert an Eastbourne building into shared housing have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Friday (March 21), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with proposals to create 13 bedsits within 113 Pevensey Road — a building previously used by Eastbourne & District Mencap Limited, prior to its relocation to other premises within the town.

The original application, which sought permission to convert the building into three Homes in Multiple Occupation (HMOs), was refused by Eastbourne Borough Council in May last year.

At the time, Eastbourne planning officers said the proposals from Egmont Properties Ltd would result in “result in substandard accommodation and residential amenity for future occupants.” Planning officers also said the developer had failed to demonstrate the building could not continue to be used for commercial purposes.

The layout plan for 113 Pevensey Road, Eastbourne. Pic: contributed

The developer disputed this view, lodging an appeal in hopes of overturning the council’s decision.

As part of its argument, the developer pointed to a previous planning application, which had secured permission to convert the building into two two-bedroom flats and one four-bedroom flat. The developer said this previous scheme had commenced, meaning it was not necessary to demonstrate the building could not continue to be used as a commercial premises.

The developer also argued the council had taken an “inconsistent approach” in how it reached its conclusions about the living conditions of the building’s future residents. If the living conditions of flats scheme was acceptable, the developer had argued, then the HMOs should have been as well.

But the planning inspector disagreed with this argument, pointing out how flats and HMOs would be occupied in different ways.

For example, the inspector pointed to a bedroom window facing a courtyard. The inspector said this was an acceptable feature for a flat, where courtyard would only be accessible to members of the same household, but not for a HMO, where “unrelated” people would have access.

The inspector also said some minor changes between the two layouts would result in differences in terms of access to natural light.

The inspector judged the HMO plans would not provide ‘acceptable living conditions.’

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The degree to which the proposed development would provide unacceptable living conditions for its future occupiers would be significant, and it would not be well-designed in that respect.

“I therefore find that whatever the shortfall in the council’s supply of deliverable housing sites might be, the adverse impacts of the development would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the modest benefits.”

In light of this view, the appeal was dismissed.

For further information on the plans see application reference 240143 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.