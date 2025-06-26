A developer has put forward plans to convert a former Bexhill care home into apartments.

Within the application, a spokesman for the applicant, says the conversion would provide “much-needed new homes” in a “sustainable location.”

The spokesman said: “The redevelopment of the site will deliver much needed new homes, particularly at a point where the council is not able to demonstrate a five year housing land supply, which should be given substantial positive weight in the overall planning balance as per the policy in the NPPF [National Planning Policy Framework].

“The existing care home on the site is surplus to requirements and has been vacant for an extended period of time due to an over-supply of care homes in the area and prohibitive costs. As such, the loss of the care home on the site is considered acceptable.”

Ashlee Lodge. Image via Google Maps

The spokesman says the care closed more than a year ago, following the “amalgamation of care homes under the applicant’s management.”

They added: “The development complies with the policies of the NPPF and will have significant benefits in terms of making efficient use of a sustainable brownfield site in the developed area of Bexhill to bring forward new homes.

“The proposals align with adopted local and national policies. It is therefore respectfully requested that planning permission is granted in accordance with the presumption in favour of sustainable development.”

Application documents also set out how the site would provide three off-road car parking spaces and three cycle parking spaces. It also would involve “modest alterations to the appearance of the building”, as well as an extensive internal refurbishment and energy efficiency improvements.

The scheme is currently open for consultation, with the council requiring any comments to be made before July 15.