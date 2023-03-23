Edit Account-Sign Out
Plans to convert Horsham commercial building into two-bed house

Plans are being outlined to convert a Horsham building currently used by a health care company into a two-bedroom home.

By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:05 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:06 GMT

Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to change the use of the property – next to a barber’s at 75A Crawley Road, Roffey – from commercial to residential.

The building is currently used as a consulting room for a health practice. Specialist building company Churchlands Homes want to build a ground floor and first floor extension to form a two-bedroom house on the site.

Planning permission is being sought to change the use of the single storey building and turn it into a two-bedroom house
In a statement to the council, the company says that the change will ‘complement the current street scene’ as buildings either side of the site are two-storey.

It adds: “We believe that the building is sympathetic and will release a much sought after, small dwelling.”

The company maintains that there is a ‘substantial demand’ in the area for small properties of the type proposed.

