Plans are being outlined to convert a Horsham building currently used by a health care company into a two-bedroom home.

Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to change the use of the property – next to a barber’s at 75A Crawley Road, Roffey – from commercial to residential.

The building is currently used as a consulting room for a health practice. Specialist building company Churchlands Homes want to build a ground floor and first floor extension to form a two-bedroom house on the site.

In a statement to the council, the company says that the change will ‘complement the current street scene’ as buildings either side of the site are two-storey.

It adds: “We believe that the building is sympathetic and will release a much sought after, small dwelling.”

