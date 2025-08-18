Plans to convert Horsham property into 'house of multiple occupation'

A family home in a conservation area in Horsham could be converted into a ‘house of multiple occupation.’

A planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council for permission to change the use of the property in Stanley Walk, Horsham.

Agents for the applicant Mr Foyaz Ahmed – Architecture Way Ahead – say in a statement to the council that the house would have a maximum of seven occupants, if planning consent is granted.

The property is a two-storey, end-of-terrace house in a predominantly residential area. The agents say it is planned to convert the property into five en-suite bedrooms across two floors with a communal kitchen/dining/living area, and a ground-floor bathroom.

The agents say that no external changes are being proposed at the property.

