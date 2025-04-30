Plans to convert West Sussex village farm building into housing

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:51 BST
Plans are being outlined to convert an agricultural building on a farm in a West Sussex village into housing.

A notification for the change of use of the agricultural building at Swains Farm in Brighton Road, Henfield, has been submitted to Horsham District Council.

It is planned to convert the building into eight two-bedroom properties. An access lane from the A281 is shared with Swains Nursery, Henfield Cricket Club and residential properties.

Previous approval was granted to convert the building into four properties.

The applicants say that the structure is capable of conversion without the need for new structural elements or demolition.

