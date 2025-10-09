Plans to cut speed limit on major village road near Horsham

Proposals are being put forward to cut the speed limit on a major village road near Horsham.

Southwater Parish Council has submitted a Traffic Regulation Order request to West Sussex County Council seeking to reduce the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph at both the north and south ends of Worthing Road.

A parish council survey was carried out in August with the majority of 400 people who responded saying they supported the proposed reduction.

The parish council says the speed curbs are needed to improve safety because of increased housing and volumes of traffic using Worthing Road in the village.