Plans to demolish an Aldingbourne bungalow and fill the site with nine homes refused

A design and access statement by H J Concepts Ltd said the parcel of land includes numerous outbuildings, a stable block with storage buildings, several large bird lofts and aviary structures and service yards.

Littleheath Road is a singe direction access road with no vehicular access to the A27 but the proposal was to create a two way access road.

Nine homes to replace a bungalow and outbuildings in Littleheath Road, Aldingbourne, have been refused

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arun District Council officers said the site lies outside the built up area boundary as defined in the Arun Local Plan and Aldingbourne Neighbourhood Development Plan and would represent a 'significant encroachment of built form into the countryside to the significant detriment of the character of the area'.

The site, remote from services and facilities, is not a sustainable location.

The pattern of development, layout, density and character of area is that of large premises in spacious plots scattered on the north side of the A27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said they were not able to fully assess the ecological information submitted so it had not been demonstrated that the development will not result in harm upon biodiversity and the Singleton and Cocking Tunnels SAC.

"The applicant has failed to demonstrate that an adequate living environment can be provided without adverse air quality impacts," their refusal report said.

"The application relies on windows being closed to achieve acceptable internal noise levels. They have failed to demonstrate that an acceptable living environment can be provided in normal living conditions as well as providing for adequate levels of external environments."

The council received 29 letters of objection and one of no objection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns raised included proximity to the National Park, adverse impact on the rural character, the limited width of public roads and conflict with pedestrians/horses, increased pressure on local services, too many houses for this small hamlet that has no amenities, the impact on wildlife and trees, noise and traffic.