Plans to demolish an Eastergate business and build 80 new homes

Plans to demolish an Eastergate business and build 80 homes and a co-working hub have been resubmitted to Arun District Council.

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:40 BST

If the application was approved the existing buildings and structures of the existing car salvage and recycling facility Sussex Recovery Company would be knocked down.

In their place would be 80 dwellings and a co-working hub, with vehicular access from Fontwell Avenue and public open space.

A design and access statement by Offset Architects said the site is used to sell and store cars, vehicle parts and provide vehicle breaking.

How the 80 news homes in Eastergate could be sitedHow the 80 news homes in Eastergate could be sited
How the 80 news homes in Eastergate could be sited

"There are multiple trip generations from the site and numerous buildings of varying sizes and heights on the site," it said.

"Given the recent approvals and development of the adjacent land to the west and south and a need for additional housing within Arun, coupled with the current business no longer being viable in this location or format, it is now felt that the proposed site is suitale for change of use to residential with high quality architecture, biodiversity and landscaping design."

Plans for a previous proposed scheme had been withdrawn as a 'suitable programme of soakage and groundwater testing was unable to take place within an acceptable time frame'.

In total, 24 of the homes would be affordable and there would be 196 parking spaces.

Through the pre-application process, the scheme had been presented twice to planning officers and the design strategy had evolved.

"In addition to the news homes an additional co-working building has been provided with the intention of providing local people a supportive environment to work without having to make long journeys or for those who require work space but lack the area within their homes," the statement said.

To see the plans go to the Arun planning portal and use the search reference AL/57/23/PL.

