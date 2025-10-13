Plans to demolish Horsham care home to make way for larger building

A Horsham care home could be knocked down and replaced with a larger purpose-built building.

A planning application has been lodged with Horsham District Council to demolish Rosedale Care Home in Kings Road, Horsham, and for a larger building to be built on the site to accommodate up to 40 residents. The current building can care for up to 18 people.

Care company Rosedale owns and operates a number of care homes across the UK including Rosedale Care Home and Kings Court Care Home in Horsham at Nos 23 and 25 Kings Road.

Reform Architecture, agents for Rosedale Care, say in a statement to the council: “The home will provide nursing care, residential dementia care and nursing dementia care, catering for both private and local authority fee paying clientele.

Rosedale Care Home, centre, with King’s Court Care Home to the left and Abbotsbury Court apartments, right

“The new building will provide a higher quality internal and external environment for all service user occupants and staff of the care home.

“It is envisaged that the majority of staff employed would be local people and the care home would create a full time equivalent of 50 jobs, with approximately one third being part time or shared roles.”

They say that parking spaces would be increased to 10 with four of them likely to be required for the new care home and six spaces for visitors.

They say it is also planned to create a central ‘heart’ space – a courtyard garden – ‘a carefully landscaped focal point for all the building users.’