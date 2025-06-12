Plans to demolish West Sussex village buildings to make way for housing
Real estate company Chidhurst is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to develop the site in Saucelands Lane, Shipley.
It wants to knock down six existing single storey commercial storage buildings and offices and replace them with four barn-style detached houses.
Agents NJA Town Planning say the land is a brownfield countryside site outside of the built-up area. It is proposed to build two three-bedroom houses and two four-bedroom houses on the site.
They say in a statement to the council that policies to restrict development in the countryside are ‘out of date’ and that the proposed new homes would help to ‘meet local housing need and would not result in adverse harm.’
They add that the proposals would make use of existing previously developed land that is unoccupied. And they maintain: “The development would improve the character and appearance of the site compared to the existing untidy and unattractive appearance. This would have a positive social and environmental benefit.”
No decisions have yet been made.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.