Plans to expand a Barnham school due to the increasing number of students

St Philip Howard School in Elm Grove has submitted an application for a two storey teaching and classroom block plus a first floor link to the existing school.

The block would house eight classrooms, office space, toilets and a lift.

Plans have been submitted for an extra two storey teaching block at St Philip Howard Catholic School in Barnham

A design statement with the application said: “The school has grown in recent years to meet the demand for places which has led to the requirement for more teaching and administration space as well as washroom facilities.

“The school has continued to take additional children over and above their published admission number and projections indicate an ongoing need for the additional places created meaning additional accommodation is required to suport the increased pupil numbers.

“The demand for places is high and the desire to provide the best possible experience for all students is the key driver to this build.”

The Catholic school has 124 staff and 1,100 students and the statement said it is frequently called upon to take pupils above its published admission number by the local authority.

“Timetabling has become a serious issue with every conceivable space utilised to ensure we can continue to deliver the excellent education we are known for,” the school said.

“The additional classroom space would ease the pressure on the current buildings and allow us to drive the curriculum further.”

No objections were raised by Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council.