A lawful development certificate is being sought by the lessee of West Park Café, Silverston Avenue, to extend it, including converting the public toilet doors and windows and one window into a door.

She told the Observer at the time a ‘full refurbishment’ was planned which would keep the toilets and include a new roof terrace.

One of several possible designs submitted with the application for the Aldwick cafe

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter with the application from Sillence Hurn Building Consultancy Ltd said it had been appointed to 'inspect the property and provide professional advice as to its current condition and its suitability to be redeveloped into a larger café, including the conversion of the flat roof into a roof terrace to provide additional customer seating'.

The letter said the idea was to refurbish and convert the entire internal space; amalgamating the existing café, public WCs, shower and changing spaces to form part of a larger dedicated café'.

This could include installation of new bi-fold external doors to the south and eastern elevations, forming a new terrace to the south and conversion of the flat roof space into a usable customer seating area or roof top terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Installation of new external staircase to the western elevation providing access to the newly formed roof terrace was also part of the plan.