Plans for a Lagness holiday site to extend have been scuppered by Arun planners.

Arun officers said the warden's caravan has a timber pergola built into its front. Ancillary facilities consist of a timber shed for washing up, separate shipping container type structures for toilets and showers and a covered bin store. The plans also show a fire pit.

Access is by way of a long driveway from Lower Bognor Road which runs past the edge of Lagnersh Barn and its private garden.

A planning statement by Stephen Jupp said Lagnersh Camping was established five years ago and has 'gone from strength to strength due to high demand from the public for affordable family holidays', hence the need to expand.

But officers have refused the application saying the use of the access by campsite traffic results in noise disturbance, air pollution and a loss of privacy to the occupants of Lagnersh Barn.

They said the proposed warden's caravan represents inappropriate development in the countryside and the application failed to provide sufficient ecological information about protected bats.

They were concerned about access by fire appliances, the line of the public footpath along the west of the site and said there was no legal agreement for a financial contribution towards open green spaces in Pagham area.

Pagham Parish Council had objected about the unsuitable access for the volume and type of traffic.

Three other letters gave objections about traffic, loss of agricultural land, loss of the public footpath, harm to wildlife, increased flooding, loss of privacy to neigbours' gardens and harm to Lagnersh Barn.

