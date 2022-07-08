Nyton Rest, Nyton Farm Shop, Nyton Road, had permission for 14 chalets for agricultural workers for two years.

Now it wants to retain the chalets, low level lighting, hardstanding, utilisation of existing individual foul treatment plans and the existing access for three more years.

A covering letter by Cunnane Town Planning said 12 of the chalets were for agricultural workers and two for showperson families, with vehicular access from Nyton Road.

The site of the 14 chalets at Nyton Road, Aldingbourne

It said the chalets are 'reasonably spread' and at least 6m apart.

Aldingbourne Parish Council raised concerns about the previous application concerning the loss of travelling show persons' accommodation, no clear evidence of an essential need for agricultural workers' accommodation, no evidence whether it was required seasonally or all year round, it not being a sustainable location and parking.

The letter said Proforce states labour availability is a problem in the local area and it is essential it secures its existing sites and acquires more.

It said none of the problems raised had caused concern in two years.

The letter said it was not envisaged there would be more than three workers per chalet.

It suggested a maximumm of 30 with a minibus to and from work and four visitor parking spaces. There would be about six vehicle movements as residents went to work and six back.