Plans to replace the windows of an iconic Chichester building with plastic ones have been criticised.

North House in North Street, which sits in a conservation area, is the subject of a planning application which seeks permission to replace the first and second floor rear a side wooden framed windows with uPVC alternatives.

The windows are being sought through a company which specialises in uPVC windows that are sympathetic to buildings in conservation areas but the plans have received objections from three local groups nonetheless.

Writing on behalf of the Chichester Society, Andrew Bain, said: “The Executive Committee considers that this proposal is unacceptable because the use of uPVC framed units is in contravention of the Council’s policy and the Article four Direction that replacement windows in the Conservation Area be like for like in material as well as fenestration design. We therefore ask that this proposal is refused permission.

North House, in North Street

The Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee (CCAAC) wrote: “The Committee objects to this Application. The use of uPVC, even that of a higher specification, on such a prominent building is inappropriate in the Conservation Area and not in the spirit of the Article 4 Direction. The front sashes should be replaced in painted timber fitted with slim-profile double glazing units and the rear casements in double glazed aluminium. The proposed sashhorns should be omitted as these are not a traditional feature of Georgian-style sash windows.”

Chichester City Council also shared its views with a ‘strong objection’: “The uPVC proposed for the replacement window frames are inappropriate and out of keeping with the character, appearance and historic integrity of the listed building and conservation area.”

