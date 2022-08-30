Plans to grow badminton as a sport in the Eastbourne area

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next year badminton celebrates its 130th birthday, and local player Philip Huggett is investing his time and talent to ensure that the Eastbourne badminton league will celebrate many more years of success.

Philip is masterminding the launch of ‘No Strings Badminton’ at the Turing School, this hugely popular 'pay and play' initiative takes the fear and anxiety out of trying a new sport. These new classes cater for both beginners and Intermediates, ensuring that a wide range of ages and abilities can get onto the court in a friendly and sociable way.

Covid was a difficult time for many team sports, with group meets proving impossible in recent years, Eastbourne Badminton is not alone in seeing its numbers decline. However, this initiative is keen to remind people that badminton offers so much more than sport, it is a superb time to socialise, de-stress, keep fit, learn a new skill and challenge yourself.

Eastbourne badminton initiative

Philip Huggett – the Badminton England Endorsed Programme Leader, who will be in attendance to manage the sessions – said: “I love watching people having fun in their games and hearing afterwards about the fantastic shots and long rallies. It’s great watching the new players improving every week, eager to return. It’s great to see people getting to know each other and forming new friendships whilst improving fitness.”