Plans to knock down village bungalow and build new five-bed house

Proposals are being outlined to knock down a village bungalow and replace it with a five-bedroom house.

A planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council to demolish the building – Old Nursery Cottage in Haglands Lane, West Chiltington – and the building of the new property.

Shah Designs, agents for the applicant, say: “The proposal represents a one-for-one replacement on a residential plot.”

They add: “The new dwelling will provide a modern family home, with open-plan living spaces at ground floor level and five bedrooms at first floor, designed to achieve optimal levels of natural light, privacy, and internal circulation.

“The proposal also delivers significant sustainability benefits through the replacement of an outdated, inefficient bungalow with a modern, energy-efficient home that meets current standards.”

