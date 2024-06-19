Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A developer has put in plans to ‘modernise’ a Hastings petrol station.

In an application submitted to Hastings Borough Council, the Motor Fuel Group (MFG) is seeking permission to expand and redevelop its service station in Bohemia Road.

The proposals involve the demolition of an automated car wash and an extension to an existing sales building, which would serve as a ‘food to go’ area. Several other new elements would also be added to the site if the plans are approved, including two jet wash booths and six charging stations for electric vehicles.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for MFG said: “This site provides an important service station facility for those travelling on Bohemia Road and within the wider urban area. It is important that adequate facilities are provided for road users to ensure that their basic needs are met and to enable them to comfortably and safely undertake their journeys.”

Bohemia Road Petrol Station, Hastings. Pic: Contributed

The spokesman added: “The extension of the sales building is broadly in line with that existing, albeit it includes an element of ‘food to go’ as widely expected at fuel stations especially with a large EVC [Electric Vehicle Charging] element where customers have to wait for charging.

“The internal environment will be significantly improved and enhanced in line with customer requirements and expectations including the provision of improved WC facilities. The new sales building will also provide an improved working environment for staff.”

The statement also goes on to argue the charging points for electric vehicles would provide environmental benefits.