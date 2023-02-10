Edit Account-Sign Out
Plans to move an Eastergate eatery are withdrawn

Plans that could have seen a café and takeaway moving to a new location in Eastergate have been withdrawn.

By Nikki Jeffery
3 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 4:54pm

An application was submitted for a single storey extension of a commercial premises in Barnham Road to incorporate a new kitchen facility to serve a restaurant or café.

But Arun's planning officers suggested the plans would be refused as there was a lack of drainage assessment, no provision of parking, no details of an extraction system and more information on materials was needed.

The site was formerly an office for Co-operative Funeral Care and a heritage statement by NH Architects said: "This will facilitate the transformation of the currently disused and unoccupied existing premises into a functioning kitchen area to serve café and take-away use.

"The building will operate as a relocated business of that which is already established in The Square."

To see the plans on the Arun planning portal use the search reference BN/153/22/PL.