Plans to open pub in Chichester — here's how it is going

The Bull Inn in Market Road closed in 2015 and has remained vacant ever since, but new plans to enlarge the drinking area and provide more space for dining as well as an extension to the outside terrace area could see the historic watering-hole reopen, if approved.

Submitted in January this year, the application has received a number of comments from nearby residents and stakeholders.

Mrs Sandra Mason said: "We wish to object to this Planning Application. As residents living close to the proposed development we and other neighbours are likely to be negatively affected by noise disturbance, both from voices on the proposed outdoor terrace and from the use of mechanical extraction equipment for the restaurant."

Mrs Mason's objection goes on to raise concerns about noise and light pollution from lighting and heaters at the venue.

A number of others raised similar concerns.

The Chichester Society said: "The Executive Committee supports the principle of putting this long vacant former pub back into use and reinstating this attractive Victorian building noted as Positive in the CDC Conservation Area Character Appraisal.

"We do however have concerns that the proposed rear terrace could cause a noise and light pollution nuisance to the nearby residential accommodation at The Printworks, and therefore conditions should be imposed limiting the hours and character of the use of the terrace.

"Similarly these conditions should protect the use of St Johns Chapel as an event venue. Another aspect of concern is the impact of kitchen extract provision and details should be provided as part of the application."

Mr Simon Bailey said in his objection: "We strongly support bringing the pub back into use as a local pub with a garden almost backing to the old City walls.

"We do not support the current proposals which represent a substantial overdevelopment of the site. In particular, the creation of a large open area which will accommodate 'approximately 40 to 50 people'.

"This will produced more noise and light pollution than if at ground level and is inappropriate so close to a residential area."

Chichester City Council offered no objection to the plans.

A spokesperson said: "No objection subject to the comments of the Environmental Health officer regarding appropriate controls relating to times of use and noise levels.

"Developers should explore all opportunities for sustainable development and carbon neutrality, including a high level of insulation as well technologies such as solar panels, ground or air source heat pumps and electric car charging points, as well as water conservation measures, where appropriate.

"In the interests of local ecology as well as the wider environment, trees and hedges should be retained if possible. Where these are removed, replacement planting should be carried out, with a biodiversity net gain achieved where possible."