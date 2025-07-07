Plans to open a special education facility at a school in Chailey will move ahead to the next stage.

Plans to open special education facility at East Sussex school
On Monday (July 7), East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education Bob Standley agreed to begin a statutory consultation process connected with plans to create a special education facility at Chailey St Peter’s CE Primary School.
If it gains final approval at a further meeting in October, the facility would be expected to cater for up to 12 pupils with Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND), specifically children with autism.
It would be the latest in a series of such facilities established by the county council, which has been seeking to increase SEND places in light of a rise in children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs).
Agreeing to move ahead, Cllr Standley said: “I welcome the proposal. We do know that demand is growing — it is still going to keep growing — and a facility within a mainstream school is a good way forward.”
Before making his decision, Cllr Standley heard how the facility would be based within a former dining room building within the school’s playground. Officers said “some adaptation work” will be required to make the building fit for purpose, which the council plans to fund from its capital programme.
Cllr Standley also considered the results of a consultation on the proposals held earlier this year. Officers said this saw ‘overwhelming support’ for the proposals, with 41 out of 46 respondents (89 per cent) indicating they were in favour of the facility’s creation.
