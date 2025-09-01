Plans to re-build Horsham shop badly damaged in blaze

Plans are being drawn up to rebuild a Horsham shop which was badly damaged when a fire broke out there earlier this year.

Hardware store Gardner and Scardifield in Queen Street was engulfed in flames, and the flat above it, when the blaze broke out in January.

Now a planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council to reinstate the property at 21, 21A and 23 Queen Street with ‘minor proposed revisions.’

Gould Baxter, agents for Gardner and Scardifield, say in a statement to the council that the fire caused ‘significant damage’ to the shop and first floor flat and that initial demolition works were carried out in April to make the buildings safe.

Emergency crews on the scene of the fire at Gardner and Scardifield hardware store in Queen Street, Horsham

A temporary hoarding was also put up around the buildings and work carried out to prop up the buildings’ beams and walls, pending an assessment by a structural engineer.

They say it is proposed to reinstate the existing layouts, pre fire, with an improved rear access.

The fire itself – on January 18 – led to a large emergency response. Police closed the road and residents in nearby properties were evacuated.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service later stated that the fire had been caused by ‘accidental ignition.’