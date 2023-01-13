Plan to relocate the Hassocks Village Market have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The market was previously held on the forecourt of National Tyres, in Keymer Road.

An application to move it to the Pauline Thaw Centre car park (Age Concern), in Dale Avenue, was given the nod by the planning committee on Thursday (January 12).

The plans had to be put to the committee as the land is owned by the council.

A move is agreed for Hassocks Village Market

A report to the committee said the aim was for the market to be held on the fourth Saturday of the month, apart from December when it would be held on the third Saturday of the month.

The report added: “The proposal does not include any permanent structures as it has been confirmed that stall-holders will set up and dismantle their own trestle tables and gazebos.”

The council received no letters objecting and the parish council also gave its full support.