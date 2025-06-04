Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to remove affordable housing from a Rustington development are set to be considered by Arun District Council.

In plans to be seen by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, June 11, members will be asked to agree to scrapping the provision of 43 affordable homes as part of the Rustington Golf Centre scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All homes would instead be sold at open market rates, with the council getting a commuted sum of 32.5 per cent of the gross sale price of the homes – which could net the council around £3.8 to £4.6 million, according to a committee report.

Rustington Golf Centre, picture: Google

Developers, Barratt David Wilson, and the council signed a section 106 agreement, which secured the 43 affordable homes, as part of the plans for 191 homes off Golfers Lane, Angmering, approved at appeal in October 2022.

BDW say they seek to alter the section 106 through a deed of variation as they are struggling to find a Registered Provider for the affordable homes, saying this would allow them to sell the homes without finding an RP first.

So far the council has received 109 objections from residents and an objection from Angmering Parish Council, stating long affordable housing waiting lists and the planning weight given to affordable housing, among other reasons, for their objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident’s objection said: “We need affordable homes in Arun. Developers must be prevented from obtaining planning permission for profitable ventures on the basis of making promises that they do not keep.”

Rustington Golf Layout From Original plans in 2021, sourced from Arun District Council's planning portal

Another objection reads: “It is insulting, and a dangerous precedent, that they think they can buy their way out of this condition of the development. Surely as part of their original application they should have presented a partner who would take these [homes] on.”

The council’s affordable housing team issued no objection to the plans, but under certain conditions, with a new head of terms to be agreed as part of the section 106 changes.

This would remove the requirement of RP details before development, the new commuted sum, new tenure layout plans to be submitted, and BDW to pay for legal fees, community infrastructure levy (CIL) charges, and provide bi-annual expected sales updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report to the planning committee, council officers said research by real estate agency Savills, showed 53 per cent of RPs surveyed are either no longer acquiring section 106 homes or have ‘reduced their requirements’.

“In light of these challenges, developers are seeking alternative solutions to enable development to proceed, even without agreements with RPs for affordable housing delivery”, they said.

“Evidence submitted detailed the developer went out to tender with 9 RPs. During the initial round of tenders 3 replied.

“During the next round of tenders only one RP maintained their interest, by the third round of tenders this developer had also dropped out, leaving the site with no interest from RPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further to this evidence it is also acknowledged by the Local Planning Authority’s (LPA) that similar issues have been identified at other local sites.

“Therefore, whilst not the LPAs preferred approach, the principle of accepting a commuted sum in lieu of on-site provision is considered robustly justified”.

Plans for the scheme were originally refused by the council’s planning committee in 2021, but the plans were appealed to the planning inspector by BDW in 2022, who later approved the plans.

Plans from 2021 saw 276 objections recieved by the council from residents, with five parish and town councils also objecting to the plans.

Officers recommended the change for approval, with the planning committee to make the final decision at their meeting on June 11.