An art gallery in Chichester city centre is set to undergo a revamp, if plans are approved.

Whitewall Galleries could soon become Clarendon Fine Art if a new planning application (22/02883/ADV) is given the go-ahead by the district council’s planning committee.

Alongside the name change the gallery, which has a frontage in both East Street and Little London, hopes to alter the signage and make the new name appear in brushed stainless steel lettering.

The plans also include brushed stainless steel door handles and for the timber shopfront to be given two coats of mahogany paint.

East Street in Chichester. Picture by Kate Shemilt

Clarendon Fine Art and Whitewall Galleries are both owned by the same group.

The application was received last month and a determination deadline has been set for January.

