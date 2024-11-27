Plans to replace Plumpton Pavilion with a new and improved building are set to go in front of Lewes councillors next week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (December 4), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is due to consider proposals from Plumpton Parish Council to demolish the pavilion at King George V Recreation Ground in Station Road and build a new larger facility in its place.

In its application, the parish council says the redevelopment is considered necessary as a result of issues with the fabric of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish council also says the new building would allow for the expansion of Honeybees Preschool, which is based out of the current pavilion.

An illustration of the proposed replacement for Plumpton Pavilion. Image credit: Pottinger Design Engineering Ltd

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the parish council said: “The Pavilion at the King George V Playing Field in Plumpton has been serving the local community for many years, with sports facilities for the local cricket team, stoolball team and junior football club, which include toilets, changing rooms with showers, a social bar area, and kitchen.

“The building also contains the local preschool, Honeybees. It is also available for private hire. The building is owned by Plumpton Parish Council, for the use of the local community.

“Despite ongoing maintenance and repairs, the existing building encompasses various challenges that require attention and improvement. These include defects with the building fabric and services and some structural elements, safeguarding issues with the layout, and an overall lack of space for the growing preschool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The replacement facility, designed by architect George Pottinger, would be a single storey tall.

It would be larger than the existing pavilion, providing a large social space containing a bar, as well as new changing rooms and a kitchen.

The replacement building would also include a separate and purpose-built space for the preschool, allowing it to increase its intake from 40 to 60 children and hire two new members of staff. This space would contain a large indoor play area opening onto a covered external play area, as well as a sensory room and a kitchen.

It would be fully accessible, with level threshold doorways and accessible toilets, changing rooms and showers provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application is being recommended for approval by district council planning officers.

In a report to the committee, a Lewes planning spokesman said: “The proposal is considered to have a high quality design that would be in keeping with the site and the area, and would greatly improve its appearance over the current building.

“It would provide a purpose-built facility catering to the separate needs of the preschool and the sports pavilion which is considered a significant benefit, as is the provision for people with mobility issues.”

As part of their recommendation, officers note that the parish council had previously secured permission to replace the building in 2013, although these proposals were not carried out.

For further information see application reference LW/24/0565 on the Lewes District Council planning website.