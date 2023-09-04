Plans to revamp the public toilets in Priory Park have been submitted to the district council.

The restrooms in the historic Chichester park will be improved to provide an addition disabled access door, a defibrillator, water fountain, new cleaner’s cupboard and new planting out the front if a new planning application is approved.

At a meeting of Chichester District Council’s full council in July, councillors agreed to spend more than £250,000 on refurbishing public toilets across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the design and access statement of the planning application (23/01214/FUL) reads: “We are adding a door to the disabled toilet with direct external access, avoiding the current lobby arrangement. The current lobby, by adding a door to the opening will be made into a cleaners cupboard. Both new doors will be of a style & colour to match the existing.

Chichester's Priory Park

"The disabled WC access door would need to open outwards, be wide enough for wheel chair access, have level entry and have a door swing open protector rail. We will be adding a defibrillator and water fountain to the outside of the building.”

Other public toilets that would be receiving a share of the £240K include Market Road, in Chichester; East Beach, in Selsey; and Bosham Lane, in Bosham.

The district council’s environmental strategy unit asked for a bat box is installed on the building, any brush piles on site to be used as shelter for hedgehogs and any works to the trees or vegetation should only be undertaken outside of the bird breeding season.