Plans to turn boarded-up Bognor building into hotel

A long-neglected building in the heart of Bognor Regis could soon be brought back to life as a new hotel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to transform the former Ancient Mariner Hotel, on West Street, into a 12-bed apart-hotel.

The building, which has stood boarded up for years, would see major improvements to its exterior, including replacement windows and doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the project would breathe fresh life into a prominent spot within The Steyne Conservation Area.

Plans have lodged to turn the boarded-up building into a 12-bed hotel.

Planners note the scheme may also impact the setting of a nearby listed building, but the developers believe the sensitive upgrades will enhance the overall character of the area.

The application, registered as BR/107/25/PL, proposes a change of use from a single dwelling house to hotel use, with no Community Infrastructure Levy charge applied due to its location in CIL zone 4.

Residents and visitors alike have long called for action on the empty site. A return to hotel use is being hailed by many as a big step forward for Bognor’s regeneration.