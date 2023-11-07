Plans are being outlined to convert a former artists studio in Horsham into an artisan workshop.

Horsham Men’s Shed movement is currently seeking permission from Horsham District Council to change the use of an unoccupied part of Chesworth Artists Studio at Chesworth Farm.

Members of the group say they propose to refit the interior of the building and that no external building changes are envisaged. The proposed area would be separated from the remainder of the building via lockable wooden doors.

In a statement to the council they say it would provide rental income for the council.

Plans are being drawn up to convert a former artist's studio at Chesworth Farm into an artisan workshop. Photo: Google

The group says that murals are still in existance on some walls but that it is not known when the building stopped being used as a studio. It had been previously used on occasion by the Friends of Chesworth Farm.