Plans to turn Horsham TV shop into one-bedroom house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Horsham television shop which has been in business for the past 40 years could be turned into a one-bedroom residential property.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prior notification for the change of use of TrafalgarTelevision at 78A Trafalgar Road has been submitted to Horsham District Council.

Agents WPS Planning, in a statement to the council, say: “The application site consists of a single storey retail unit, located on the corner of Trafalgar Road and West Parade, which is within a predominantly residential area on the eastern side of Horsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The unit is owned and occupied by Trafalgar Television and has been in business for 40 years.”

They say there are plans to provide a car parking space at the front of the property but that no extra parking would be needed.

The agents add: “The change of use will be achieved through internal configurations; therefore, it will have no significant effect on the building's appearance and the character of the surrounding area.”