Plans to turn Horsham TV shop into one-bedroom house
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A prior notification for the change of use of TrafalgarTelevision at 78A Trafalgar Road has been submitted to Horsham District Council.
Agents WPS Planning, in a statement to the council, say: “The application site consists of a single storey retail unit, located on the corner of Trafalgar Road and West Parade, which is within a predominantly residential area on the eastern side of Horsham.
“The unit is owned and occupied by Trafalgar Television and has been in business for 40 years.”
They say there are plans to provide a car parking space at the front of the property but that no extra parking would be needed.
The agents add: “The change of use will be achieved through internal configurations; therefore, it will have no significant effect on the building's appearance and the character of the surrounding area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.