Plans are being unveiled for a new ‘high quality’ care home complex in Horsham.

Splendid Healthcare – part of the Splendid Hospitality Group which runs hotels across Britain – has revealed proposals to redevelop Kingsmead Care Centre in Crawley Road.

It aims to build an 80-bed home offering dementia care along with a cafe, hair salon, communal lounges and garden areas.

The company is planning to hold a community consultation event to outline its proposals at Roffey Millenium Hall in Crawley Road on May 23 between 3.30pm-7pm before submitting a planning application.

The site of the new care home complex in Crawley Road, Horsham

It wants to build the complex on a site formerly run by Sussex Health Care which was at the centre of a police investigation following the deaths of several residents. However, Splendid Healthcare says: “There will be an entirely new team of management and frontline staff.”

It says buildings on the site have lain empty for some time and are ‘no longer fit for their purpose.’

It has delivered information leaflets to nearby properties in which it says it has “proven experience in the care sector” and runs Derwent Lodge in Billingshurst, Upper Mead in Henfield and Ullswater Cottage Care Centre in Pease Pottage.

It says it is "assembling a team of sector experts to ensure the very highest standards are delivered at the new purpose-built dementia care home.”

It adds: “The facility will deliver the highest standards of care and will be registered with the Care Quality Commission, providing 24-hour support for residents.”