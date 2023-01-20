Plans have been unveiled for an extension of sports facilities at Christ’s Hospital School.

The school wants to build four new padel courts – used for playing a type of tennis – to be built at its Bluecoat Sports Centre.

It is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council for the new courts on land currently used as a car park.

A previous application to provide major new sports facilities for the school was approved in 2021 and the padel courts would form phase 1 of the works. The courts would be covered by a canopy, floodlit and fenced off.

How the new padel courts could look

But, says the school, the courts would have only temporary use until construction of a new car park is completed as part of phase 3 of the development..

Permission for the new sports complex granted in 2021 included an extension to the existing Bluecoats sports centre, a new six lane all-weather running track and a new artificial pitch – 3AGP – with six-metre tall flood lighting.

Agents for the school, Brighter Planning Consultancy, say the courts will each measure 20m x 10m and would be located side by side to the west of the existing sports centre enabling the existing entrance to the sports centre to be retained.

In a statement to the council, they say: “The provision of this facility aims to improve the leisure facilities available for students on the site.”