Platinum Champion and Mayor attend Hastings Court Anniversary

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined the Rt Worshipful The Mayor of Hastings Councillor Judy Rogers at the 10th Anniversary celebrations of Hastings Court.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " It's a great pleasure to attend this afternoon's wonderful celebrations marking 10 years of high quality Care and high standards, the leadership team and all employees should be very proud of this jewel in the Crown care facility which has a very welcoming and friendly appeal as soon as one walks through the door, the level of freshness and cleanliness is simply outstanding and its clear from speaking to residents that Hastings Court provides high levels of care and has extremely high standards and are one hundred percent dedicated and committed to their residents health and well-being, I wish them continued success and look forward to attending future celebrations. "