Platinum Champion attends Sussex Mayors Association luncheon
The association is created from current serving Mayors and Past Mayors and Mayoress/Consorts from across East and West Sussex and the City of Brighton and Hove.
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to attend the luncheon and said " I was delighted to attend this event, it gave me an opportunity to gather information from across the East and West Sussex counties and from the City of Brighton and Hove and learn about various projects, events and community initiatives designed to enhance the quality of people's lives across our region."
Cllr Abul Azad the past Mayor of Bexhill who is also the current Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council said " It is a great pleasure to attend the Sussex Mayors Association events to network with special community minded people who do what they can to support their communities.
The Sussex Mayors Association meet quarterly and rotate meetings in different locations across Sussex.
