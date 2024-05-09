Platinum Champion supports Dementia UK Time For A Cuppa campaign
Royal Voluntary Service UK Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to support the Dementia UK national fundraising Time For A Cuppa campaign aimed at fundraising and raising awareness about the condition of Dementia and how the condition affects people and their families and friends.
The event hosted by private home care company Carrianne Care Hastings raised £376.00 from the sale of tea and cake, raffle, tombola and guess the name of the Teddy.
Brett said " It's great to see private companies adding value to the community by participating in events like this that are designed to raise much needed funds and more importantly awareness of this condition.
My late father Reg had Dementia and Parkinson's as well as other medical conditions, so this event is very close to my heart."
Charlie Emma Gibbs from Carrianne Care Hastings who organised the event said " We wanted to support the Dementia UK campaign and are really grateful for the support from our Platinum Champion and from those who came to support our event."