Platinum Champion supports Dementia UK Time For A Cuppa campaign

By Lord Brett McLeanContributor
Published 9th May 2024, 08:58 BST
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to support the Dementia UK Time For A Cuppa campaign hosted by Carrianne Care Limited based in Hastings.

The event hosted by private home care company Carrianne Care Hastings raised £376.00 from the sale of tea and cake, raffle, tombola and guess the name of the Teddy.

Brett said " It's great to see private companies adding value to the community by participating in events like this that are designed to raise much needed funds and more importantly awareness of this condition.

My late father Reg had Dementia and Parkinson's as well as other medical conditions, so this event is very close to my heart."

Charlie Emma Gibbs from Carrianne Care Hastings who organised the event said " We wanted to support the Dementia UK campaign and are really grateful for the support from our Platinum Champion and from those who came to support our event."

