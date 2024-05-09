Platinum Champion supports Dementia UK Time For A Cuppa campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to support the Dementia UK Time For A Cuppa campaign hosted by Carrianne Care Limited based in Hastings.

The event hosted by private home care company Carrianne Care Hastings raised £376.00 from the sale of tea and cake, raffle, tombola and guess the name of the Teddy.

Brett said " It's great to see private companies adding value to the community by participating in events like this that are designed to raise much needed funds and more importantly awareness of this condition.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett supporting Time For A Cuppa campaign

My late father Reg had Dementia and Parkinson's as well as other medical conditions, so this event is very close to my heart."