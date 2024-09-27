Platinum Champion's parrot which starred on TV passes away from a heart attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Green Amazonian orange winged parrot Peanut who became an Internet sensation following his appearance in national newspapers and channel 5 television has sadly died.

The parrot which formed part of a £300,000 inheritance dispute was owned by Lord Brett McLean alongside his feathered companion Rikki a sunrise Jenday from the parakeet family.

Peanut rose to fame following his appearance in The Times, Telegraph, The Mail, Mirror, Standard, Observer and The Sun Newspapers and his appearance on channel 5 televisions Inheritance Wars Who Gets The Money?

Yesterday he was recorded by the BBC 1 Morning Live program which is due to be aired in the not to distant future.

Peanut and Rikki

Lord Brett McLean said " I'm heartbroken that Peanut has passed away as a result of a heart attack.

“He meant so much to my late mum and as such, when she passed away 5 years ago and entrusted him to me, it feels as if another little part of my mum has gone."

His feathered companion of 21 years Rikki (the sunrise Jenday from the parakeet family) is coping well without him at the moment.

Peanut will be cremated on Tuesday.