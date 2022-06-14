Platinum Jubilee fever hits Horsham shops in ‘Dress Your Window’ competition

Organised by Horsham Business Initiative, there was a phenomenal response from local businesses and the public alike, with a total of 55 businesses entering and over 1,100 votes counted.

Horsham Matters – Love It Again romped to victory, polling the most votes. After a wonderful weekend of celebration and community, it was fitting that this much-loved local charity was awarded the grand.

The volunteers at the shop were also gifted a hamper of goodies by the participating businesses.

Horsham Matters shop manager Tracey Patterson (right) and her team, and Horsham Business Initiative business manager Kamlesh Kumari (centre)

Horsham Matters shop manager Tracey Patterson and her team were thrilled with the prize money and how much of an impact it will have for those facing financial difficulties.

Tracey expressed her thanks to everyone that took the time to vote. She said: “We will be using the prize money to support the work of our foodbank.