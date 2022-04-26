Platinum Jubilee temporary road closures: Here are the roads in the Chichester district that will be affected

Communities have organised a number of street parties with temporary road closures in place while festivities take place for the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's serivce.

As many as 33 road closures have already been approved by the district council while others await a final confirmation.

On Friday, June 3, Armadale Road and Orchard Road will be closed along with New Road in Haslemere and Grosvenor Road in Donnington. The next day, West Marden Hill and The Square in Compton will be closed.

Union Jack bunting stock image

On Sunday, June 5, the following roads will be closed: Cambrai Avenue, Ferndale Road, Grove Road, Stavely Gardens and Whyke Lane, The Avenue, Beech Avenue, Cleveland Road in Chichester as well as Delling Lane in Bosham, Donaldson Close in Selsey, Edith Cottages and Mill Road in West Ashling, Manor Gardens in Southbourne, School Lane in Fittleworth and St Richard’s Cottages in East Harting, Vanzell Road in Easebourne, Upton Road in Donnington and Milly Lane in Fishbourne.

Cherry Close, a private road in Cocking, will also be closed on May 6 and the district council has been notified.

Across the rest of the district, B2146 Tipper Lane to the Ship junction and several roads in Harting will be closed on Friday, June 3, and on Sunday, June 5, High Street and Hillfield Park, Market Square and Lombard Street in Petworth, Plaistow and Ifold, Westbourne and several roads in Lodsworth be holding events.

The following road closures for street parties are being processed so awaiting final confirmation: Danefield Road in Selsey, on Saturday, June 4, and New Road in Haslemere on May 5.