Platoon complete 40 mile crawl for Chichester Charity

Some of the group that took part in the challenge for charity.

On Friday, May 31, the 35 Platoon completed a Leopard Crawl for a total of 64km (40 miles) to raise money for a number of causes.

The reason behind crawling the 64km is to mark the front help by British troops during the Korean War – later to be known as the Battle of the Imjin River.

From the 22nd to the 25th of April, 1951, the Royal Northumberland Fusiliers, The Gloucestershire Regiment and the Royal Ulster Rifles defended a 64km front, with over 300,000 attacking Chinese troops.

Despite being incredibly outnumbered to the superior enemy, the British held its position for 3 days. From then on, this battle remains an important part of British Military tradition and history.

Crawling for a Chichester-based charity.

The challenge lasted for 24 hours and took take place at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst. THINK18, a charity based in Chichester, received one-third of all donations raised for the troops participating in this challenge.

THINK18 promotes the social inclusion of young people and adults (aged 16-35) with moderate to severe learning difficulties. They provide a safe environment for all young adults to try exciting, new activities to enjoy with their newly made friends and create a great community.

They run workshops, social excursions, wellbeing days, Active Saturdays and Sundays, seven Zoom sessions a week, and have innovative activities for all young adults with these difficulties to get involved with.

Founder of the Charity Tessa Denison said: “I’m absolutely blown away. It opened my eyes into what they do at the army, it’s incredibly moving to think of those young lads are doing it partly to help our West Sussex charity which is extraordinary.

All the troops that took part in the 40-mile crawl through the night.

“I’m amazed how they’ve been able to put their heart and soul into this challenge. It’s also good to have THINK18 banners at the event to raise awareness. I’ve got to speak to the trustees but we’d like to use our portion of the money raised to have a sporting challenge in September."

Ollie Greenwood, who’s took part in the challenge said: “It’s a great opportunity for Sandhurst to reach out and help the community.