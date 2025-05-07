Play area in Bognor Regis reopens after improvements made

By Connor Gormley
Published 7th May 2025, 13:11 BST
The park has reopened to the publicThe park has reopened to the public
A play area in Bognor Regis has reopened to the public after a suite of improvements, Arun District Council has announced.

Queens Field play park, in Bognor Regis, re-opened just in time for the bank holiday sun, with a suite of improvements, including a new junior climbing unit, a playhouse, play panels, a zip wire, an inclusive swing set and linking pathways for accessibility.

Three metres of high safety fencing have also been installed on the side of the cricket pitch.

