Players from around the world take part in 96th annual Hastings International Chess Congress

The 96th Hastings International Chess Congress got under way on Wednesday (December 28).

The world-renowned event, which runs until Sunday, January 8, 2023, returned for the first time since before the pandemic struck.

The event was opened by Hastings mayor, James Bacon and John Ashworth, CEO of co-sponsors Caplin Systems.

Cllr Bacon made an opening move on behalf of one of the grandmasters. Kevin Boorman represented Hastings Borough Council, which are co-sponsors of the event and Dominic Lawson attended informally as a supporter of Hastings Congress.

The opening was also attended by Peter Finch and Chris Thayre, trustees of Horntye Park.

Pam Thomas, spokesperson for the congress, said: “After a gap of two years due to Covid, it was good to be reunited with chess friends from at least 27 countries.

“There are some very strong players in contention this year and top of the list are grandmaster Romain Edouard (France) Martin Petrov (Bulgaria) Korpa Bence (Hungary) Sulskis Sarunas (Lithuania) and Gabor Nagy (Hungary). There are several very young juniors playing aged between 12 and 16 including Artem Lutsko , Svyatasov Bazakutza and Harry Grieve all currently in the top 15 placings after two rounds.

“The 10-round Masters ends on January 6. Visitors are welcome to watch the games and also to listen to an entertaining live commentary by grandmaster Chris Ward. Entry is free. There is also a chess bookstall.

“Following the Masters there is a five-round Weekend Congress with a FIDE Open section and a five-year New Year Morning and Afternoon Tournaments

“A regular visitor and player at Hastings is German International Master Juergen Brustkern, who has written a history of the Hastings Congress from 1895 and he is at Horntye to give a talk on the history and launch the book.

“Despite the travel, Border Force, baggage handlers and other restrictions there is a good entry this year of 120 players in the Masters’ strongest event and around 100 in the Christmas tournament popular with chess enthusiasts.”

The event is being sponsored and supported by Caplin Systems, Hastings Borough Council, John Robinson Youth Chess Trust, the Lansdowne Hotel and the White Rock Hotel.

Full details and daily results can be found on the congress website at www.hastingschess.com.

