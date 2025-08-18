Plea for people to stay out of treacherous Sussex river mouth

The warning comes after several incidents where visitors to Seven Sisters Country Park have crossed the river and got into difficulties in the fast-flowing water.

It can be deep water and unpredictable as the river meets the incoming tide.

Videos of people crossing the river, unaware of the risks, have been posted on social media. It comes amid a social media trend for the “Seven Sisters Hike” with people walking from Seaford along the coast.

Ahead of the Bank Holiday, the South Downs National Park Authority, alongside HM Coastguard, is urging people to use the designated footpaths to admire the views on either side of the river.

Claire Onslow, commercial manager for Seven Sisters Country Park, said: “We want everyone to enjoy this stunning location safely. It’s been very concerning to see groups of people crossing the water and often being knocked off their feet by the strength of the currents.

“The river mouth is hugely unpredictable and should never be used as a footpath. There are no lifeguards and it’s an unnecessary risk to enter the incredibly fast-flowing, often very cold, water.

“A lot of people are trying to get the best view of the cliffs and we have designated routes to get to these viewpoints on either side of the river.

“We have lots of information on the best routes at our visitor centre, as well as on our website.”

The designated route is to follow the English Coastal Path around Cuckmere Haven, which includes the Seven Sisters visitor centre, toilets and the chance to pick up refreshments.

Senior Coastal Operations Officer Mike Kerley, from HM Coastguard, said: "Crossing a fast-flowing river is risky in itself, but the added effects of tide, uneven depths and the cold can make it more dangerous.

"There is the very real chance of being swept out by the current or tide, suffering cold water shock, or encountering an obstacle under the surface.

"It's easy to get into difficulty in powerful stretches of water, so our advice is to use a safe crossing and enjoy your day. If you see an emergency by the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

The area around the river mouth is owned by several landowners and the National Park Authority is looking at a long-term partner-wide approach to the issue.

The National Park Authority is part of the Cliff Safety Partnership, which includes local councils, attractions, and HM Coastguard. Visitors continue to be reminded to stay well away from the edges of the cliffs, which can give way at any time and collapse into the sea. Each year thousands of tonnes of chalk falls into sea along the coast from Eastbourne to Seaford Head.

Beach walkers are also reminded to check the tide times before heading out to make sure they are not cut off by the incoming tide, or forced to walk too close to the base of the cliffs to avoid the rising sea water.

Visitors can check the tide times before setting out at www.tidetimes.org.uk In case of an emergency, call 999.

1 . River mouth danger River mouth danger Photo: supplied

2 . Seven Sisters and the beach by Ann Katrin-Purkiss. Seven Sisters and the beach by Ann Katrin-Purkiss. Photo: supplied

3 . Mouth of the River Cuckmere as it meets the sea Mouth of the River Cuckmere as it meets the sea Photo: supplied

4 . Mouth of River Cuckmere as it meets the sea Mouth of River Cuckmere as it meets the sea Photo: supplied