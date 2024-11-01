Sussex Police are urging members of the public who live outside Lewes not to travel to this year’s Lewes Bonfire Night.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have previously warned that there will be changes and closures to roads and rail services in Lewes on Tuesday, November 5, for the celebrations.

They said this is the first time in three years that Lewes Bonfire celebrations will fall on a working weekday and have warned commuters not to get caught out, saying trains will not call at Lewes and surrounding stations from 5pm with the last train back from London Victoria leaving as early as 3.54pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “There remain serious concerns about overcrowding in the narrow streets of Lewes. Since 2019, 212 injuries were reported, and 17 people had to be taken to hospital. Many were hurt on the procession routes and by bangers or other fireworks.”

Sussex Police are urging members of the public who live outside Lewes not to travel to this year's Lewes Bonfire Night.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Station Manager Alex Probyn said: “We would ask that you head to locally organised firework events rather than coming to Lewes, as crowded streets make it harder for us to get to people in an emergency. We also want to remind people of the Firework Code to help us all have a safe night.”

Southern’s customer services director Jenny Saunders said: “The multiagency group, which includes all the emergency services, has examined closely the risks of fireworks and overcrowding in the narrow streets of Lewes. In the interests of public safety, we have once again been asked not to stop our trains at Lewes and the four surrounding stations from 5pm on the day of Lewes Bonfire. This is a Tuesday, a regular working day, and the last train back to Lewes from London Victoria will be as early as 3.54pm. We're sorry for this and urge customers who use those five stations to consider working from home or to carefully plan ahead using our online journey planner at southernrailway.com.”

Sussex Police chief superintendent Howard Hodges said: “We will have officers on duty to support the event’s stewarding and security teams, this includes at road closure sites as well as in the town centre itself. If you see suspicious activity or see something that doesn’t seem right, then please report it to the stewarding teams or our officers on patrol. In an emergency always call 999. Unfortunately, each year the event is held we do make arrests, including for offences such as assaults (including on police officers), criminal damage, and possession of drugs. This is clearly not acceptable. Our officers will be supporting partner agencies and Lewes District Council on the night to ensure public safety, and we are determined to ensure that this is an event everyone can enjoy safely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky Cooke, director of Tourism, Culture and Organisational Development at Lewes District Council said: “We work closely with other organisations and with crowd control experts to identify where they may be problems with over-crowding. We will have stewards working on the night, giving people advice on where they should avoid, and we ask that anyone who chooses to attend follows this guidance to help keep people safer. We are encouraging anyone living outside of the town who wants to experience the event to tune into the Rocket FM video live stream.

“This has been running for a few years now and has proven a really popular way for people to get enjoy the event from the comfort of your own home and without needing to add to the risk of overcrowding in the town. The live stream will be available at www.youtube.com/@RocketFMLewes where footage from previous years is also available.”

A full list of road closures and parking restrictions is available at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/lewesbonfire.